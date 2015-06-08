版本:
BRIEF-Frontline, Ship Finance deal completed

June 8 Ship Finance International Ltd :

* Says has completed new agreement with Frontline

* Frontline has issued and delivered 55 million new shares to Ship Finance

* The shares represent approximately 28 percent of the total number of issued and outstanding shares of Frontline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Stine Jacobsen)

