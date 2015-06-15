版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 15:09 BJT

BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins U.S. defense services contracts of up to $224 mln

June 15 Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc :

* Received services contracts valued at up to $224 million to support U.S. military branches and global air forces supplied by U.S. Department of Defense

* Contracts will support Rolls-Royce AE 2100, Adour (f405) and T56 engines across a variety of fleets

* Services to be supplied include logistics support, engineering, parts, repairs, field services and design modifications Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐