BRIEF-Seadrill sells rig to Seadrill Partners

* Seadrill Limited agrees to sell the ultra-deepwater
drillship the West Polaris to Seadrill Partners LLC
* The total consideration for the Polaris Acquisition is
comprised of $204 million in cash and $336 million of debt
outstanding under the existing facility financing the West
Polaris.
* Seadrill Operating will fund the balance of the purchase
price with a seller's credit of $50 million due in 2021 that
carries an interest rate of 6.5% per annum.
* The West Polaris is currently contracted with ExxonMobil
on a daily rate of $653,000.
* Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, Seadrill
Polaris has agreed to pay Seadrill any dayrate it receives in
excess of $450,000 per day, adjusted for daily utilization, for
the remainder of the ExxonMobil contract.
* Assuming an average economic utilization of 95%, Seadrill
will receive approximately $60 million in cash per year from the
current ExxonMobil contract.
* Additionally, Seadrill Polaris has agreed to pay Seadrill
50% of any dayrate above $450,000 per day, adjusted for daily
utilization, after the conclusion of the existing contract until
2025.
* By agreeing to sell the West Polaris to Seadrill Partners,
Seadrill is able to realize $204 million in cash upon closing of
the transaction while retaining up to $203,000 per day in
revenues under the current drilling contract without the
associated operating expense.
* Additionally, following the conclusion of the current
contract, Seadrill will continue to have a degree of exposure to
future dayrates by sharing revenues above $450,000 per day with
Seadrill Partners, again without the
associated operating expense.
