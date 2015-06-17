BRIEF-Keysight Technologies to buy UK's Anite for $606.9 mln

June 17 Keysight Technologies Inc.
* Offer for Anite Plc
* Anite shareholders will be entitled to receive: 126 pence
in cash per Anite share in deal
* Acquisition values entire issued and to be issued ordinary
share capital of Anite at about £388 million ($606 million)
* Says offer at a 22.3 percent premium to closing price per
anite share of 103.0 pence on 16 june 2015
* Intended that acquisition will be implemented by way of a
court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement
* Says Keysight received irrevocable undertakings to approve
scheme from about 15.2 percent of share capital of Anite
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: