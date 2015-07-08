BRIEF-Deutsche Rohstoff: Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp

July 8 Deutsche Rohstoff AG :
* Almonty announces acquisition of Woulfe Mining Corp
* Almonty Industries has entered into agreement with Woulfe
Mining Corp to combine two businesses through acquisition of all
outstanding common shares of Woulfe by Almonty
* Each common share of Woulfe will be exchanged for 0.1029
of a common share of Almonty
* Based on Almonty's share price on July 6, this represents
total consideration of CAD 0.07 per Woulfe share and a premium
of 16.7 pct to Woulfe's closing price on July 6
* Transaction is planned to close by start of September
* Deutsche Rohstoff will hold a 14.1 pct share in new
company (currently 23.5 pct)
