BRIEF-Q-Free signs frame agreement in the US for NOK 82 million

BRIEF-Questerre announces offering of common shares
Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share
July 27 Q-free ASA :
* Intelight Inc, a company in the Q-Free Group has been awarded an ATMS frame agreement from the State of Georgia Department of Transportation - Atlanta, Georgia, USA for the project " State Wide - Traffic Signal Software"
* The Contract is open-ended but estimated by the State at 82 million Norwegian crowns ($10.04 million) value in the contract's first year
* The first purchase orders under the new project are expected during the fourth quarter of 2015, totaling approximately 20 million crowns

($1 = 8.1657 Norwegian crowns)
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi
* Xiaomi Vice President Hugo Barra on a Facebook post - Says he's leaving the company