BRIEF-RBS says intends to sell part of shareholding in Citizens Financial

July 28 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Intention to sell part of citizens financial group in an
underwritten public follow-on offering
* RBSG is offering 75 million shares of citizens' common
stock, equivalent to 14.0 pct of CFG's issued and outstanding
common stock
* A further 11.25 million shares will be made available by
RBSG under a 30 day over-allotment option
* Following completion of offering, RBSG will no longer
consolidate CFG in its financial statements and it will account
for its remaining interest as an associated undertaking
* RBSG will however continue to fully consolidate citizens
for regulatory reporting purposes
* It is also intention that citizens will repurchase a
further $250m of CFG common stock from RBSG at offering price in
a directed buy back
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)