BRIEF-BW LPG: Option to Acquire 6 million shares in Dorian LPG

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Aug 28 BW LPG Ltd :
* BW LPG Limited after careful deliberation, has elected not to exercise the option granted from a subsidiary of BW Group Limited, to acquire 6.0 million shares in New York Stock Exchange listed Dorian LPG Ltd Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.