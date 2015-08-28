版本:
BRIEF-BW LPG: Option to Acquire 6 million shares in Dorian LPG

Aug 28 BW LPG Ltd :

* BW LPG Limited after careful deliberation, has elected not to exercise the option granted from a subsidiary of BW Group Limited, to acquire 6.0 million shares in New York Stock Exchange listed Dorian LPG Ltd Source text for Eikon:

