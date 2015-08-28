版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 8月 28日 星期五 18:16 BJT

BRIEF-Innovation Group says in talks with Carlyle at 40p per share

Aug 28 Innovation Group Plc

* Response to press speculation

* Confirms that it is in advanced discussions with carlyle group at 40 pence per share in cash

* Carlyle must by 25 Sept either announce a firm intention to make offer or announce that it does not intend to make an offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

