BRIEF-Apptix sells Public Cloud Business

Sept 9 Apptix :

* Sells majority of its public cloud customers to GoDaddy.com, LLC

* Says deal was completed for about $22.5 million in cash at closing, plus up to a maximum $16.0 million of additional earn out consideration, of which company expects to achieve up to 50 pct

