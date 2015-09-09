BRIEF-Apptix sells Public Cloud Business

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 9 Apptix :
* Sells majority of its public cloud customers to GoDaddy.com, LLC
* Says deal was completed for about $22.5 million in cash at closing, plus up to a maximum $16.0 million of additional earn out consideration, of which company expects to achieve up to 50 pct
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.