BRIEF-Ericsson set to buy U.S. video encoding firm Envivio for 125 mln USD

* Ericsson announces agreement to acquire Envivio,
a global leader in software-based video encoding with an
installed base of over 400 TV service provider and content
owner customers in all markets globally.
* Says tender offer for a price of USD 4.10 per share in
cash, or approximately USD 125 million in aggregate
* Envivio generated revenues of USD 43 million during full
year 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
* Says certain of Envivio's major stockholders, collectively
owning approximately 34 percent of Envivio's outstanding common
stock, have entered into a tender and support agreement with
Ericsson committing to tender all of their envivio shares
* Says board of directors of Envivio has unanimously agreed
to recommend that Envivio's stockholders tender their shares to
ericsson in tender offer.
* The acquisition is expected to close in the fourth
quarter, 2015, subject to customary closing conditions
