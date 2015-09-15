BRIEF-Norway's Yara to sell its European CO2 business to U.S Praxair, sees gain of EUR 150 mln

Sept 15 Yara International ASA :

* Says signs a non-binding agreement with U.S.-based Praxair, Inc. to sell its European CO2 business for 218 million euros.

* Says agreement also includes sale of Yara's remaining 34 pct stake in Yara Praxair Holding AS joint venture to Praxair for an estimated 94 million euros.

* Says the transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2016, pending approval from competition authorities.

* Says expects estimated post-tax gain of 150 million euros, including the sale of Yara Praxair Holding AS stake.

* Says the deal includes an agreement for Yara to supply Praxair with raw CO2, gas and continue to operate three of the CO2 liquefaction units integrated with Yara's fertilizers plants.