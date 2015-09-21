版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 9月 21日 星期一 14:03 BJT

BRIEF-Neste Jacobs wins order from tall Oil distillation plant

Sept 21 Neste Oyj

* says Neste Jacobs to implement production optimization to Forchem Tall Oil Distillation Plant with NAPCON Controller Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐