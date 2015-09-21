BRIEF-Kitron ASA unit signs long-term supply agreement with Northrop Grumman

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Sept 21 Kitron ASA :
* Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a long-term agreement with Northrop Grumman Corporation to supply subassembly electronic modules for F-35 Lightning II aircraft avionics
* The agreement is effective through June 30, 2036 (30 years)and includes rights for future extensions
* The first F-35A Lightning II for Norway is scheduled for delivery Sept. 22, 2015
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.