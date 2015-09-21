BRIEF-Kitron ASA unit signs long-term supply agreement with Northrop Grumman

Sept 21 Kitron ASA :

* Kitron AS, a subsidiary of Kitron ASA, has signed a long-term agreement with Northrop Grumman Corporation to supply subassembly electronic modules for F-35 Lightning II aircraft avionics

* The agreement is effective through June 30, 2036 (30 years)and includes rights for future extensions

* The first F-35A Lightning II for Norway is scheduled for delivery Sept. 22, 2015

