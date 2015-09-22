CORRECTED-BRIEF-Frontline terminates tanker contract, to receive $1.3 mln

(Corrects headline to U.S. dollars from British pounds)

Sept 22 Frontline :

* Termination of charter-in contract of Front Splendour

* Says agreed with Ship Finance International Limited to terminate the long term charter for the 1995 built Suezmax tanker Front Splendour, which has surveys due end this year

* Says Ship Finance has simultaneously sold the vessel to an unrelated third party. The charter with Ship Finance is expected to terminate in the fourth quarter of 2015

* Frontline will receive a compensation payment of approximately $1.3 million from Ship Finance for termination of current charter

* Following this termination, the number of vessels on charter from Ship Finance will be reduced to 15 vessels, including 12 VLCCs and three Suezmax tankers