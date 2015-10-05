BRIEF-Carrington unit acquires mortgage servicing rights for $85 mln

Oct 5 Carrington Holding Company LLC :
* Mortgage servicing rights acquisition
* Carrington Mortgage Services, has entered into a mortgage
servicing rights purchase and sale agreement with financial
institution, to which co has purchased mortgage servicing rights
of about $6 billion
* Transaction was settled and loans boarded on or about Oct.
2, 2015
* Purchase price of about $85 million, subject to certain
adjustments set forth in purchase agreement, was funded by a
third party
