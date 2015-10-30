BRIEF-Synergy Health H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 mln stg vs 28.4 mln stg

Oct 30 Synergy Health Plc

* H1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to 206.3 million stg

* H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 million stg versus 28.4 million stg year ago

* Reported revenue growth of 4.4 pct. Underlying revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 6.3 pct

* Special dividend of 15.8p paid on 20 October, prior to completion of combination with steris corporation

* H1 operating cash flow increased by 9.6 pct to 49.1 million stgwith cash conversion of 89 pct

* H1 profit before tax 7.8 mln stg versus 24.7 mln stg year ago

* Underlying adjusted operating profit increased by 8.8 pct on a constant currency basis for six months ended sept 27, 2015

* Expected completion of combination with Steris on 2 November 2015

* Has decided not to pay a further interim dividend