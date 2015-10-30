BRIEF-Synergy Health H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 mln stg vs 28.4 mln stg

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Synergy Health Plc
* H1 revenue rose 4.4 percent to 206.3 million stg
* H1 adjusted pretax profit 30.2 million stg versus 28.4 million stg year ago
* Reported revenue growth of 4.4 pct. Underlying revenue growth, excluding currency effects, of 6.3 pct
* Special dividend of 15.8p paid on 20 October, prior to completion of combination with steris corporation
* H1 operating cash flow increased by 9.6 pct to 49.1 million stgwith cash conversion of 89 pct
* H1 profit before tax 7.8 mln stg versus 24.7 mln stg year ago
* Underlying adjusted operating profit increased by 8.8 pct on a constant currency basis for six months ended sept 27, 2015
* Expected completion of combination with Steris on 2 November 2015
* Has decided not to pay a further interim dividend Source text for Eikon: nRSd9111Da Further company coverage:
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.