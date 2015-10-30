BRIEF-RBS raises $2.6 bln through Citizens Financial stake sale

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland
* Disposal
* Completes sale of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Stake
* Sold approximately 110 million shares, or 20.9 pct, of Citizens common stock, at a price per share of $23.38
* Net cash proceeds realised by RBS of $2.6 billion will be used for general business purposes
* Following completion, RBS will have sold its entire interest in CFG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.