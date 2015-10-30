BRIEF-RBS raises $2.6 bln through Citizens Financial stake sale

Oct 30 Royal Bank Of Scotland

* Disposal

* Completes sale of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Stake

* Sold approximately 110 million shares, or 20.9 pct, of Citizens common stock, at a price per share of $23.38

* Net cash proceeds realised by RBS of $2.6 billion will be used for general business purposes

* Following completion, RBS will have sold its entire interest in CFG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: