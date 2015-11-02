版本:
BRIEF-Worldpay says to sell its interest in Visa Europe

Nov 2 Worldpay Group Plc

* Disposal of Worldpay's interest in Visa Europe.

* Total consideration for Worldpay estimated to be up to approximately EUR 1,249 million, including EUR 592 million up-front cash payment.

* Following disposal, Worldpay will continue to be a participant in Visa payments system

* Anticipated that Worldpay will no longer have representation on board of Visa Europe following completion of disposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

