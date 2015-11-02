BRIEF-Worldpay says to sell its interest in Visa Europe

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Worldpay Group Plc
* Disposal of Worldpay's interest in Visa Europe.
* Total consideration for Worldpay estimated to be up to approximately EUR 1,249 million, including EUR 592 million up-front cash payment.
* Following disposal, Worldpay will continue to be a participant in Visa payments system
* Anticipated that Worldpay will no longer have representation on board of Visa Europe following completion of disposal
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.