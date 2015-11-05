BRIEF-Securitas and Alarm.com in strategic partnership

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Securitas Ab
* Securitas and Alarm.com announce strategic partnership
* Securitas and Alarm.com have entered into a strategic partnership to launch Alarm.com's cloud-based security and automation services in Europe
* The plan is to initiate pilots later this year in preparation for a phased European launch during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.