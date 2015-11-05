版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 11月 5日 星期四 21:04 BJT

BRIEF-Securitas and Alarm.com in strategic partnership

Nov 5 Securitas Ab

* Securitas and Alarm.com announce strategic partnership

* Securitas and Alarm.com have entered into a strategic partnership to launch Alarm.com's cloud-based security and automation services in Europe

* The plan is to initiate pilots later this year in preparation for a phased European launch during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐