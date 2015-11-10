BRIEF-Lifewatch acquires Flexlife Health Inc., an INR monitoring company

UPDATE 1-ChemChina seeks U.S. anti-trust approval for Syngenta deal
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
Nov 10 Lifewatch AG :
* Acquisition of Flexlife Health Inc., an INR monitoring company co-founded by the Cleveland clinic
* Parties have agreed to keep terms of transaction confidential
* Expects to commence activities already in December 2015 with a full launch in U.S. at beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pair have only minor product overlaps (Adds Syngenta comment)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 20 Russia's economy could grow by 2 percent in 2017 as long as there are no external shocks such as a renewed fall in oil prices, Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos.
LONDON, Jan 20 British finance minister Philip Hammond said on Friday it was an "open question" whether migrants from the European Union would enjoy easier access to Britain after Brexit than those from other parts of the world.