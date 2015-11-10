版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 11月 10日 星期二 14:07 BJT

BRIEF-Lifewatch acquires Flexlife Health Inc., an INR monitoring company

Nov 10 Lifewatch AG :

* Acquisition of Flexlife Health Inc., an INR monitoring company co-founded by the Cleveland clinic

* Parties have agreed to keep terms of transaction confidential

* Expects to commence activities already in December 2015 with a full launch in U.S. at beginning of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

