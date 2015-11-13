版本:
BRIEF-Dialog says Atmel buy receives U.S. antitrust clearance

Nov 13 Dialog Semiconductor Plc

* news: dialog semiconductor plc. Announces successful completion of u.s. Antitrust review of atmel acquisition

* Says successful completion of u.s. Antitrust review of atmel acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

