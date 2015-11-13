版本:
BRIEF-Telecity says European Commission grants clearance for Equinix offer to buy Telecity

Nov 13 Telecity Group Plc

* Clearance for Equinix to acquire TelecityGroup

* Confirms that Equinix, Inc. has received phase I clearance from European Commission for its proposed acquisition of TelecityGroup.

* Now expects completion of acquisition by Equinix in early part of previously indicated H1 2016 period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

