版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 4月 4日 星期一 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Peach Property Group buys further residential properties in Lower Saxony

April 4 Peach Property Group AG :

* Acquires further residential properties in Lower Saxony and increases residential portfolio to 2,250 units

* Acquisition of 287 apartments and 3 commercial units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

