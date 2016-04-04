版本:
BRIEF-Accu Holding: capital increase of over 10 mln Swiss francs

April 4 Accu Holding AG :

* Capital increase of over 10 million Swiss francs ($10.43 million)

* Exercise of subscription rights within expected range

* Placement of 1.4 million Swiss francs from conditional capital with Atlas Capital Markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9588 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

