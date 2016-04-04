BRIEF-Polymetal to buy gold deposit in Kazakhstan for $100 mln

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday:
April 4 Polymetal International Plc says:
* Polymetal has entered into a binding agreement with Kazzinc LTD, a subsidiary of Glencore Plc, for the acquisition of Orion Minerals LLP, the holding company for the Komarovskoye Gold Deposit in the Republic of Kazakhstan.
* The total consideration payable to Orion at completion is $100 million in cash, which will be satisfied from Polymetal's existing cash balances and available credit facilities.
* In addition, Kazzinc will receive a deferred consideration linked to future production from the Komarovskoye and future gold price performance. The royalty will be calculated on a quarterly basis, payable at gold prices above $1,250 per ounce, and capped at a total consideration of $80 million. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Moscow Newsroom)
NEW YORK, Jan 17 Thesys Technologies LLC has been chosen to build and run a massive stock and options trading database ordered by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission aimed at helping regulators police the increasingly fast, fragmented and complex markets.
* Bats Global Markets Inc says Deutsche Asset Management, proshares and cambria have switched a total of 15 etfs to bats since late december Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: