公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Volvo names Lars Stenqvist as new head of Trucks Technology

April 6 Volvo AB

* Says Lars Stenqvist joins Volvo group management as Executive Vice President of Volvo Group Trucks Technology, the Volvo Group's technology and product development organization for trucks

* Says today Stenqvist is working for the Volkswagen Group as head of research and development for trucks and buses. Before then he worked within the Swedish truck maker Scania Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

