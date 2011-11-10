Airbus head opposes German purchase of EADS shares-paper

BERLIN Nov 10 The head of Airbus said
Germany's planned purchase of a stake in the aerospace parent
EADS was a step in the wrong direction and that there
was no need for more state influence in the company.
"We don't need more state shareholders and we don't need
more state influence, but rather less," Thomas Enders told
newspaper Financial Times Deutschland, in an article preview
made available on Thursday.
German state-controlled development bank KfW said earlier on
Thursday it would buy a 7.5 percent stake in EADS from Daimler
, maintaining a Franco-German balance of influence
over the aerospace company.
