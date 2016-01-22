Germany criticises unequal treatment of VW's customers

BRIEF-IDM Mining to sell Yukon portfolio to Strikepoint Gold for $4.2 mln
BERLIN Jan 22 Volkswagen is not doing itself any favours by offering unequal compensation for U.S. and European customers following an emissions scandal last year, a German justice ministry spokesman said on Friday.
"This unequal treatment ... cannot be in the interest of VW," the spokesman said during a regular news conference.
On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska demanded in a letter to VW's chief executive that U.S. and European customers be compensated in the same way after the company's emissions scandal.
* IDM Mining signs definitive agreement to sell Yukon portfolio to Strikepoint Gold
* PPG appoints Morales as senior vice president and chief financial officer; Sklarsky announces retirement