Germany criticises unequal treatment of VW's customers

BERLIN Jan 22 Volkswagen is not doing itself any favours by offering unequal compensation for U.S. and European customers following an emissions scandal last year, a German justice ministry spokesman said on Friday.

"This unequal treatment ... cannot be in the interest of VW," the spokesman said during a regular news conference.

On Tuesday, European Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska demanded in a letter to VW's chief executive that U.S. and European customers be compensated in the same way after the company's emissions scandal.

(Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Joseph Nasr)