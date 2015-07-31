ArcelorMittal cuts 2015 global steel consumption forecast

UPDATE 1-Zalando reports solid growth helped by male shoppers
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
BRUSSELS, July 31 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for global apparently steel consumption in 2015, with lower estimates for the United States, China, Brazil as well as for Russia and surrounding states.
The company now sees market consumption, including changes in inventories, as stable from a previous forecast of expansion of between 0.5 and 1.5 percent.
(Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek and Philip Blenkinsop)
* More than 20 mln active customers at end of Q1 (Adds details)
* Asia ex-Japan slips, Nikkei slightly lower in lacklustre market
* PRICED CAD 1.3 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 2.60 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2024