ArcelorMittal cuts 2015 global steel consumption forecast

BRUSSELS, July 31 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for global apparently steel consumption in 2015, with lower estimates for the United States, China, Brazil as well as for Russia and surrounding states.

The company now sees market consumption, including changes in inventories, as stable from a previous forecast of expansion of between 0.5 and 1.5 percent.

