BRIEF-Amgen says co, Xencor announce collaboration in cancer immunotherapy and inflammation

Sept 16 Sept 16 Amgen Inc :
* Amgen and Xencor announce strategic collaboration in
cancer immunotherapy and inflammation
* Says Xencor to receive $45 million upfront payment, up to
$1.7 billion in clinical, regulatory and sales milestone
payments in total for 6 programs
* Says collaboration combines co's proprietary antibodies,
Xencor's XmAb bispecific antibody platform to develop new
therapeutic candidates
* Says collaboration includes Xencor's pre-clinical CD38
bispecific T cell engager for multiple myeloma
* Amgen will be fully responsible For pre-clinical and
clinical development and commercialization worldwide
