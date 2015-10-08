BRIEF-Domino's Pizza reports Q3 EPS of $0.67

Oct 8 Domino's Pizza Inc :

* Q3 total revenue $484.7 million versus $446.6 million; Q3 earnings per share $0.67

* Qtrly domestic same store sales up 10.5 percent versus year-ago period; Qtrly international division same store sales growth of 7.7 percent

* Says revenue up 8.5 percent for q3 versus prior year period, driven by higher supply chain volumes and sales of equipment to stores

* During Q3, incurred incremental insurance expense relating to updated independent actuarial estimates for casualty insurance program

* Says during Q3, also faced continued pressure from foreign currency exchange rates

* Says company had global net store growth of 194 stores in the quarter