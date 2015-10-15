版本:
BRIEF-NBCUniversal unveils Seeso, new streaming comedy channel

Oct 15 NBCUniversal:

* Says NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises unveils Seeso, a new streaming comedy channel, set to debut in January 2016

* Says the ad-free subscription service from NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises offers original and library TV and film content for $3.99 a month

* Says Seeso will offer subscribers a stream of comedy programming updated with new content every day Further company coverage:

