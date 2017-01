Oct 16 GE :

* Q3 total industrial segment revenues $26.24 billion versus $26.63 billion last year

* GE's Jeff Immelt says "GE is executing and is on track to deliver on its 2015 goals"

* GE's Jeff Immelt says "we have a $199 billion backlog of services that positions the company well for any cycle"