BRIEF-Nasdaq reports Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.88

UPDATE 1-P&G profit and sales beat Wall Street estimates
Jan 20 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Tide detergent and Pampers diapers, reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit, helped by demand for its healthcare products.
Oct 22 Nasdaq Inc :
* Reports record third quarter 2015 non-GAAP results
* Q3 non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.88
* Q3 net revenue was $529 million, up 6 percent year-over-year
* Q3 GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.80
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86, revenue view $526.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* On organic basis, excluding impact of foreign exchange rates, acquisitions, revenues increased 9 percent
* Says co's "capital strategy will continue to evaluate all investment and capital return opportunities"
* Says subsidiary, the NASDAQ Private Market LLC, has acquired SecondMarket Solutions Inc
* Says SecondMarket will be integrated into NASDAQ private market
* Says entire SecondMarket team has joined NASDAQ Private Market as result of acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEATTLE, Jan 20 Aviation electronics maker Rockwell Collins Inc reported a 10 percent rise in quarterly profit on Friday, but costs from its acquisition of seat maker B/E Aerospace caused the figure to miss analysts estimates.
Jan 20 U.S. stock index futures treaded water on Friday ahead of Donald Trump's inauguration as the 45th U.S. President.