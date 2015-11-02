BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Ltd Q2 net loss $0.12 per share

Nov 2 Axovant Sciences Ltd :

* Q2 net loss $0.12 per share

* Says expanded RVT-101 development program to include phase 2b study for treatment of dementia with lewy bodies

* Says acquired global rights to Nelotanserin from Roivant Sciences Ltd

* Says Axovant acquired the rights from RSL for an upfront payment of $4.8 million

* Says Arena Pharmaceuticals, GMBH eligible for future payments from Axovant of up to $101.5 million in total

* Arena to supply finished drug product to co from Arena's qualified manufacturing facility in Switzerland for 15 percent of net sales

* Says intends to initiate two clinical studies with Nelotanserin in the first quarter of 2016

* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: