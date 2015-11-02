BRIEF-Axovant Sciences Ltd Q2 net loss $0.12 per share

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 2 Axovant Sciences Ltd :
* Q2 net loss $0.12 per share
* Says expanded RVT-101 development program to include phase 2b study for treatment of dementia with lewy bodies
* Says acquired global rights to Nelotanserin from Roivant Sciences Ltd
* Says Axovant acquired the rights from RSL for an upfront payment of $4.8 million
* Says Arena Pharmaceuticals, GMBH eligible for future payments from Axovant of up to $101.5 million in total
* Arena to supply finished drug product to co from Arena's qualified manufacturing facility in Switzerland for 15 percent of net sales
* Says intends to initiate two clinical studies with Nelotanserin in the first quarter of 2016
* Q2 earnings per share view $-0.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.