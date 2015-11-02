BRIEF-Chegg reports Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.28

Nov 2 Chegg Inc :

* Q3 total net revenue $81.3 million versus $81.5 million last year

* Q3 GAAP net loss per share $0.28

* Q3 Non-GAAP loss per share $0.12

* Says "moving forward, all buying and logistics will be handled by our partner ingram"

* Says reaffirming outlook for the second half of 2015, but with higher mix of revenue recognized in Q3 than previously expected

* Sees FY 2015 total revenue in the range of $295 million and $310 million

* Sees FY 2015 adjusted ebitda of breakeven to $5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $78.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15, revenue view $78.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2015 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $306.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S