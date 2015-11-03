BRIEF-Zynga says David Lee resigning as CFO

US STOCKS-Wall St rises as Trump inauguration kicks off
Nov 3 Zynga Inc :
* Q3 revenue $195.7 million versus $176.6 million year ago
* Q3 net income per share $0.00
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.00
* Says CFO David Lee is resigning as CFO effective immediately and departing the company on December 11, 2015
* Initiated search for permanent CFO; until new CFO is appointed, Michelle Quejado will serve as interim CFO effective immediately
* Says board authorized share repurchase program of up to $200 million of outstanding class A common stock
* Says moves launches of dawn of Titans and CSR2 into 2016
* Q3 bookings of $176 million, versus $175.5 million year ago
* Q3 average daily bookings per average DAU of $0.100 versus $0.079 last year
* Q3 average monthly unique payers 0.9 million versus 1.2 million last year
* Q3 average daily active users 19 million versus 24 million last year
* Q3 average monthly active users 75 million versus 103 million last year
* Q3 average monthly unique users 51 million versus 66 million last year
* Sees Q4 revenue of $170 million to $185 million
* Sees Q4 net loss per share of $0.08 to $0.06
* Sees Q4 non-GAAP net loss per share of $0.01 to $0.00
* Sees Q4 bookings of $165 million to $180 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $169.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00, revenue view $191.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says "We believe there are a few key areas that we can optimize to increase long-term player retention" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
