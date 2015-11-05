BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.30

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
Nov 5 Take-two Interactive Software Inc
* Q2 GAAP net revenue $347 million, up 175 percent; Q2 GAAP net income $0.55 per share
* Q2 non-GAAP net revenue $364.9 million, up 169 percent; Q2 non-GAAP net income $0.30 per share
* Says raising fiscal 2016 outlook to reflect out performance in Q2, positive forecast for balance of the year
* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $400 million to $450 million; sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.50
* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion; sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 to $1.15
* Says "our holiday season is off to a great start"
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $318.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $452.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says that Apple's claims are baseless Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.