BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive Q2 non-GAAP shr $0.30

Nov 5 Take-two Interactive Software Inc

* Q2 GAAP net revenue $347 million, up 175 percent; Q2 GAAP net income $0.55 per share

* Q2 non-GAAP net revenue $364.9 million, up 169 percent; Q2 non-GAAP net income $0.30 per share

* Says raising fiscal 2016 outlook to reflect out performance in Q2, positive forecast for balance of the year

* Sees Q3 non-GAAP net revenue $400 million to $450 million; sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.40 to $0.50

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP net revenue $1.33 billion to $1.43 billion; sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.00 to $1.15

* Says "our holiday season is off to a great start"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.15, revenue view $318.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $452.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2016 earnings per share view $1.01, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S