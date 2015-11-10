BRIEF-Kinross Gold says Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02

GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar lower, stocks flat as caution creeps in ahead of Trump inauguration
* Safe-haven assets in demand, gold set for 4th week of gains
Nov 10 Kinross Gold Corp
* Q3 revenue $809.4 million, versus $945.7 million; Q3 reported loss per share $0.05; Q3 adjusted loss per share $0.02
* Q3 production 680,679 gold equivalent ounces, compared with 693,818 ounces in q3 2014
* Q3 all-in sustaining costs $941 per au eq. oz. Sold, compared with $919 in q3 2014
* Says has reduced corporate headcount costs by 23% and is closing its denver office
* Says headcount reduction is in addition to the departure of 222 tasiast employees in september
* Says combined annual savings from the corporate and tasiast reductions are expected to be approximately $30 million
* Says expects to be within updated 2015 guidance range for production (2.5-2.6 million au eq. oz.)
* Says expects to be within itsupdated all-in sustaining cost range of $975-$1,025 per au eq. Oz in 2015
* Says expects to end the year below its updated capital expenditure guidance of $650 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.