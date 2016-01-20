BRIEF-Fireeye acquires privately-held iSIGHT Partners

Jan 20 FireEye Inc :
* Says Q4 total billings, total revenue and non-GAAP loss
per share are expected to be within previously-issued guidance
ranges
* Says expects positive operating cash flow in range of $7
million to $9 million for Q4
* Says "expect we can grow billings organically by 20
percent and achieve positive free cash flow for 2016"
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.37, revenue view $186.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Announces the acquisition of privately-held iSIGHT
Partners
* Former iSIGHT shareholders have opportunity to earn
additional $75 million cash, equity upon achievement of threat
intelligence bookings target
* Says transaction is expected to be slightly accretive to
FireEye's 2016 operating income and cash flow
* Says will pay about $200 million in cash to the former
iSIGHT shareholders for 100 percent of the outstanding shares of
iSIGHT
