BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to offer T-50A in U.S. Air Force's advanced pilot training competition

Feb 11 Lockheed Martin Corp :

* Says to offer T-50A in the U.S. Air Force's advanced pilot training competition

* Says T-50A was developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries to replace the T-38

* Selected Greenville operations facility as preferred final assembly and checkout site for the T-50A Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

