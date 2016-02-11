BRIEF-Lockheed Martin to offer T-50A in U.S. Air Force's advanced pilot training competition

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase's independent members of board approve James Dimon's compensation for 2016
* JPMorgan Chase & Co - Independent members of board of directors approved James Dimon's total compensation for 2016, in amount of $28 million
Feb 11 Lockheed Martin Corp :
* Says to offer T-50A in the U.S. Air Force's advanced pilot training competition
* Says T-50A was developed jointly by Lockheed Martin and Korea Aerospace Industries to replace the T-38
* Selected Greenville operations facility as preferred final assembly and checkout site for the T-50A
Jan 19 Wells Fargo & Co, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, said on Thursday it would merge its international business with its wholesale banking unit that serves corporate clients.
* Says initial public offering of 26.8 million common shares priced at $19.00 per share