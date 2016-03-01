BRIEF-FCA US posts February vehicle sales growth of 12 pct

March 1 FCA US LLC:

* Reported February U.S. vehicle sales of 182,879 units, a 12 percent increase compared with sales in February 2015

* Forecasts U.S. February industry auto sales to be 17.9 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks

* Finished the month of February with an 88-day supply of inventory, or 673,494 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: