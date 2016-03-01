BRIEF-FCA US posts February vehicle sales growth of 12 pct

BRIEF-Wi-Lan provides litigation update
* Wi-Lan - update on litigation against Ericsson concerning Wilan's U.S. patent nos. 8,229,437, 8,027,298 and 8,249,014 related to lte technologies
March 1 FCA US LLC:
* Reported February U.S. vehicle sales of 182,879 units, a 12 percent increase compared with sales in February 2015
* Forecasts U.S. February industry auto sales to be 17.9 million vehicles on annualized basis, including medium and heavy trucks
* Finished the month of February with an 88-day supply of inventory, or 673,494 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Horizon technology finance names daniel r. Trolio as senior vice president and chief financial officer
