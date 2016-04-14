BRIEF-J.P. Morgan Asset Management takes passive stake in Global X

April 14 (Reuters) -

* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says has made a passive, minority investment in exchange traded fund provider Global X Management Company Llc

* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says investment will have no impact on how J.P. Morgan ETF solutions and Global X operate their respective businesses

* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says investment does not result in Global X becoming an affiliate of J.P. Morgan (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )