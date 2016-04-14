BRIEF-J.P. Morgan Asset Management takes passive stake in Global X

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 (Reuters) -
* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says has made a passive, minority investment in exchange traded fund provider Global X Management Company Llc
* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says investment will have no impact on how J.P. Morgan ETF solutions and Global X operate their respective businesses
* J.P. Morgan Asset Management says investment does not result in Global X becoming an affiliate of J.P. Morgan (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: