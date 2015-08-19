BRIEF-Target Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22

Aug 19 Target Corp :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.22
* Q2 GAAP earnings per share from continuing operations
$1.21
* Q2 sales rose 2.8 percent to $17.4 billion
* Q2 comparable sales rose 2.4 percent
* Now expects full-year 2015 adjusted earnings per share of
$4.60 to $4.75 versus prior guidance of $4.50 to $4.65
* Sees Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.79 to $0.89
* Says Q2 reflects traffic growth, "strong" sales in its
signature categories and "continued expense discipline"
* Says digital channel sales rose 30 percent in quarter,
contributing 0.6 percentage points to comparable sales growth
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11, revenue view $17.40
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.86 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* FY earnings per share view $4.62 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
