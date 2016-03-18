BRIEF-Ford CEO's compensation jumped 17 pct to $17.4 mln in 2015

March 18 (Reuters) -
* Ford Motor Co CEO Mark Fields' 2015 compensation was $18.6
million, from $18.9 million in 2014
* Ford Motor CEO Fields 2015 pension award was $2.8 million
lower than previous year
* Ford Motor Co's Bill Ford 2015 pension award was $3
million lower than previous year
* Ford Motor Co executive chairman Bill Ford's 2015
compensation including salary, bonus and stock fell 1.6 percent
to $9.9 million
* Ford Motor Co executive chairman Bill Ford 2015
compensation was $12.9 million, from $15.6 million in 2014
* Ford Motor Co CEO Fields' compensation including salary,
bonus and stock rose 17 percent in 2015 to $17.4 million
Source text: 1.usa.gov/1Z95W76
