BRIEF-GM to cut $5.5 bln from purchasing, manufacturing administration expense through 2018

Oct 1 (Reuters) -

* GM says it will cut $5.5 billion from purchasing, manufacturing administration expense through 2018

* GM says the $5.5 billion savings will "more than offset" increased spending for technology and brand development

* GM says new or refreshed vehicles will account for 39 percent in 2016, up from 26 percent this year, to be 40 percent in 2017, 31 percent in 2018, 40 percent in 2019

* GM says will have a test fleet of autonomous plug-in hybrid volt for its employees at its tech center in Michigan

* GM confirms its 'super cruise' autonomous technology will be in retail 2017 Cadillac CTS models

* Gm says it will increase its earnings per share by global growth, cost efficiencies, specific increase not yet issued

* Sharing project in q1 2016 in a unnamed u.s. City, it has one already in New York city

* GM to unveil an electric bicycle it expects to sell for densely populated cities around the world

* GM says to develop fuel cell vehicle around 2020

* GM CEO Barra says she has had no recent communications with Fiat Chrysler CEO Marchionne on his desire to merge the two cos