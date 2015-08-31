BRIEF-Amicus Therapeutics to buy Scioderm Inc for $229 mln

Aug 31 Amicus Therapeutics :
* To acquire rare disease company Scioderm Inc for $229
million in cash and stock
* To pay $125 million in cash and $104 million through 7
million newly issued Amicus shares
* To pay additional $361 million to Scioderm shareholders
upon achievement of certain clinical and regulatory milestones
* To pay $257 million to Scioderm shareholders upon
achievement of certain sales milestones
* Intends to finance the deal through cash on hand and has
$50 million debt commitment from Redmile Groupe
* Expects to end 2015 with $200 million- $225 million of
cash on hand
