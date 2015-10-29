BRIEF-Electronic Arts says Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.65

UPDATE 2-Toshiba making preparations for sale of stake in chip business -sources
* State-backed bank considers investment in chip business -sources (Recasts and write through with details of sale preparations)
Oct 29 Electronic Arts Inc
* Q2 GAAP total net revenue $815 million versus $990 million; q2 non-GAAP total net revenue $1.15 billion versus $1.22 billion
* Q2 loss per share $0.45; Q2 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.65
* Based on ongoing strength of business and reception of Star Wars Battlefront, raising full-year outlook
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP net revenue about $4.4 billion; sees fy 2016 non-GAAP net revenue about $4.5 billion
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share about $2.32; sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share about $3.00
* Sees Q3 gaap net revenue about $1.08 billion; sees Q3 non-gaap net revenue about $1.78 billion
* Sees Q3 gaap loss per share about $0.17; sees Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share about $1.75
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.45, revenue view $1.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.74, revenue view $1.74 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.96, revenue view $4.53 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7208.44 points on Thursday, dragged down by British parcel and postal firm Royal Mail, whose results were badly received. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Japanese financial services firm Orix Corp has agreed to buy $290 million worth of shipping loans from Royal Bank of Scotland, sources with direct knowledge
* Announces authorisation to commercialize in U.S. its anatomic total knee prosthesis Source text: http://bit.ly/2jFz6iB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)