Nov 3 BlackRock -

* Co and Bank Of America's asset management business, BOFA Global Capital Management have entered agreement

* Agreement to transfer investment management responsibilities of about $87 billion of AUM managed by BOFA Global Capital Management to Co

* Terms were not disclosed

* The financial impact of the transaction is not material to BlackRock earnings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [BLK.N BAC.N]